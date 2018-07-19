Train conductor sucker punched at Queens subway station; 2 sought

EMBED </>More Videos

Two suspects are wanted for attacking an on-duty MTA conductor in Queens.

EDGEMERE, Queens (WABC) --
Police are searching for two suspects who attacked an MTA conductor in Queens, and they're hoping surveillance images will lead to arrests.

Authorities say the two men walked up to the 37-year-old victim while he was working on an A train that was stopped at the Beach 36th Street station in Edgemere around noon on June 28.

While the conductor had his head out of the window, police say one suspect distracted him before the other punched him in the jaw.

The victim was not transported to the hospital.

The first suspect is a black male last seen wearing a Nike sweatshirt with a green colored zipper.

The second suspect is a black male last seen wearing a black Nike basketball jersey and blue pants with stripes on the side.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
subwaysubway crimeassaultEdgemereNew York CityQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News