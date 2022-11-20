November 20 is Transgender Day of Remembrance

November 20 is Transgender Day of Remembrance.

It is a day to honor transgender individuals who lost their lives to violence and discrimination.

Officials say there have been 32 transgender people killed in the US this past year.

Across New York, landmarks will be lit in the colors of the transgender pride flag: pink, white and light blue.

"Each November 20th we honor transgender people who lost their lives to violence and discrimination. There were 32 transgender people killed in the United States this past year alone. Members of the transgender community too often feel the need to hide their identity over fear of physical violence and psychological trauma," State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said.

Governor Kathy Hochul has also declared November as the state's Transgender Awareness Month.