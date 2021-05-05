Transit Authority, NYPD comment on subway crimes as service prepares to go 24 hours again

Transit Authority, NYPD tackle subway crimes as service prepares to go 24 hours again

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There are growing concerns about subway safety as the system prepares for 24-hour service.

Overnight, police released information about another attack against an Asian woman.

The woman was slapped by another woman while riding a southbound D train in Brooklyn two weeks ago.

Police released a picture of the attacker, saying she also yelled at the woman to get off the train, saying, "You don't belong here."

WATCH | Riders speak out on subway safety during their commute
As crime has gone up on the subway, many people are apprehensive to ride the rails as more commuters start returning to work in NYC.



Every day, more and more people are getting back on the subway, and now in an exclusive interview, the Interim President of the Transit Authority Sarah Feinberg is pleading for more police resources.

She was riding on an uptown 6 train with Eyewitness News Reporter N.J. Burkett when they encountered an emotionally disturbed individual.

RELATED: Watch the interim Transit Authority president ride the subway with N.J. Burkett
Interim Transit Authority President Sarah Feinberg spoke with N.J. Burkett while riding on the subway.



It's random incidents like that that have some former riders reconsidering whether they want to come back.

The NYPD has increased its presence.

They say crime is actually down.

But Feinberg says official statistics don't tell the whole story.

"The police data doesn't share with us the kinds of things that can happen in the system that might just make you rethink coming back. The quality of life incidents, the interactions you might have when you're alone in a rail car. That kind of stuff that just might make people think twice about coming back to the system. That's why I want some additional resources right now," Feinberg said.

The NYPD says they now have detectives specifically assigned to solve transit crimes, but they'll also tell you bail reform is allowing many low level offenders to walk right back out on the street and it's not helping.

RELATED | NYC subway sets date to resume 24-hour service
As more and more New Yorkers return to their offices, Governor Andrew Cuomo said it's time for the MTA to restore full 24/7 subway service.



Related topics:
new york citymtareopen nycnew york city transitsubwaysubway crimecovid 19
