Reopen Connecticut: CT will modify rules of its travel advisory list

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- Governor Ned Lamont said Connecticut will soon modify the rules of its travel advisory, which determines whether or not incoming travelers have to quarantine upon arrival.

The modification is expected to decrease the number of states on the list.

Previously, a state needed 10 cases per 100,000 OR a 10% positivity rate to be included on the list.

Now, it will be 10 cases per 100,000 AND a 5% positivity rate. A state would have to hit both of the metrics to be put on the travel advisory list.

"I think it means we brought the number of states that fall into the category from over 40 down to about 33, which is more manageable. Be strict about enforcing that, make sure they test, make sure they quarantine, and hold them accountable," Lamont said.

These changes will go in effect in the next day or two, Lamont said.

Both New Jersey and Connecticut now qualify for their own travel advisory, but neither is expected to be on the list when it is released.

Jim Dolan begins our story at the end of last year, as hundreds of thousands pack into Times Square to ring in 2020. Unbeknownst to us, a health crisis that would make such a mass gathering illegal and deadly, transform daily life, kill tens of thousands of our neighbors and cripple the economy was already forming in China.



