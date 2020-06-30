New York Gov. Cuomo urges against non-essential travel to New Jersey and Connecticut as COVID cases rise

"There are just too many interchanges, too many interconnections, too many people who live in one place and work in the another, it would have a disastrous effect on the economy," Cuomo said. "And remember while we are fighting this public health pandemic, we are also fighting to open up the economy. We are going to be working with Connecticut and New Jersey to see how we can help them with their spikes, and also talk to Connecticut and New Jersey about making it clear that to the extent that travel among the states or between the states is not essential, it should be avoided."
Pennsylvania is also among 43 states and territories with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average, which is one of the thresholds for admission. Cuomo said Arizona and Maryland have been added to the advisory list.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont both said that the states would not be added to their own lists, but both asked their residents not to travel unless necessary.
Meanwhile, Lamont said the state is planning to revamp its benchmarks, lessening restrictions to locations with 5% positivity rates.
"The other threshold was so broad that it was including about 85% of our states across the country," he said. "It was becoming unenforceable."
There are currently 40 states and territories on the tri-state quarantine list, including:
--Alabama
--Alaska
--Arizona
--Arkansas
--Colorado
--Delaware
--Florida
--Georgia
--Guam
--Idaho
--Illinois
--Indiana
--Iowa
--Kansas
--Kentucky
--Louisiana
--Maryland
--Michigan
--Minnesota
--Mississippi
--Missouri
--Montana
--Nebraska
--New Mexico
--Nevada
--North Carolina
--North Dakota
--Ohio
--Oklahoma
--Puerto Rico
--Rhode Island
--South Carolina
--South Dakota
--Tennessee
--Texas
--Utah
--Virginia
--West Virginia
--Wisconsin
--Wyoming
--Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania meet the criteria for the list but are not currently on it
Travelers to New York from the states that are on the list must provide a location form before they leave the airport. The airlines will hand it out on the plane and it is available online. Travelers entering New York state must give the form to officials at the airport. The form must include where you came from and where you're going before you leave the airport.
The contact form will be enforced in every airport in the state of New York. A traveler who leaves the airport without providing the information will receive a summons immediately and a $2,000 fine. A traveler who leaves the airport without filling out the information will also be brought to hearing in order to complete mandatory quarantine.
"We know that COVID-19 is a virus of opportunity, and if we let our guard down and grow complacent, we open a window of opportunity for future outbreaks," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said. "It remains critically important for anyone arriving to New Jersey from these 35 states and territories to get tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine for 14 days."
The Tri-State quarantine rules apply to anyone who travels by train, bus, car, plane and any other method of transportation, officials said. The self-quarantine is voluntary, but compliance is expected.
The advisory does not apply to any individual passing through designated states for a limited duration through the course of travel. Examples include: stopping at rest stops for vehicles, buses, and/or trains; or layovers for air travel, bus travel, or train travel.
Individuals who are traveling to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut from impacted states for business are exempt.
The travel quarantine first announced on June 24 by Gov. Andrew Cuomo applies to everyone entering the Tri-State region, including New Yorkers returning home from elsewhere.
