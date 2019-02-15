ABC7 Weekend Showcase: Brandywine Valley

Warm up this winter in Chester County's Brandywine Valley!Just a two-hour trip from the Tri-State area located in the countryside of Philadelphia, the Brandywine Valley is a haven of activities meant to warm the heart and soul.Brandywine Valley is part of the greater Philadelphia region known as "America's Garden Capital."There are over 30 amazing horticultural venues within 30 miles of the valley, including the crown jewel of them all, Longwood Gardens.