Christmas travel impacted by COVID fears, restrictions

And now there's a new concern, with a new, more contagious mutation of COVID-19 detected in the United Kingdom.
Here is the issue for New York: even during the pandemic, there are several direct flights every day between JFK International Airport and London.
Absent any federal action, New York state is now ordering those travelers to quarantine or face fines.
"This is going to be the busiest travel time of the year when you think about all these days, up through New Year's intensive travel time," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "We need people not to travel but if they do, we're going to be very, very stringent about the rules."
In New York City, the sheriff's office is threatening to visit travelers arriving from the UK personally.
"There will be a follow-up direct home or hotel visit from the sheriff's deputy to confirm they are following the quarantine," de Blasio said. "If they are not, they will be penalized. We cannot take chances with anyone who travels, particularly folks traveling from the UK."
For those who don't comply, there will be a $1,000 fine per day of noncompliance.
Meanwhile on the roads this weekend, AAA expects 81 million Americans will be driving somewhere.
That's down by about 25 percent from 2019.
But it's still a lot of people, more than enough to cause some delays on area roads.
