AccuWeather Alert: Flooding rain, high wind warning

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Any hopes for a white Christmas will wash away with flooding rain and high winds on Christmas Eve across the New York area.
Unlike the storm last week, which had a fresh supply of Arctic air to tap, strong southerly winds will draw in warmer air from the south ahead of the system. The storm is predicted to unleash heavy rain and damaging winds starting Thursday evening.
Flood watches have been posted and a high wind warning issued for Thursday evening into Friday morning. Wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible.
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Thursday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: PM rain and wind with a high of 59.
Friday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain to flakes. High of 56 eary, then dropping.
Saturday
Brisk and cold with a high of 32.
Sunday
Still a chill. High of 39.
Monday
Late rain with a high of 46.
Tuesday
Blustery flakes with a high of 37.
Wednesday
Partly sunny. High 36.
