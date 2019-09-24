Construction on Newark Airport $500M rental car facility gets underway

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Workers will break ground on a new consolidated rent-a-car facility at Newark Liberty International Airport.The new $500 million project will bring all of the airport's rent-a-car companies under the same roof, and house 10 different car rental brands.It's expected to have about 6,000 rental and public parking spaces.The new facility is one of the many projects in the port authority's "Terminal One Redevelopment Program."----------