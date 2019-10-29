Delta Airlines opens new concourse at LaGuardia Airport in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will be on hand for a major step in the LaGuardia Airport restoration as Delta celebrates the opening of its first new concourse.
It is part of the $3.9 billion terminal built at LaGuardia to replace terminals C and D.
Delta operates more than 275 peak-day departures from its LaGuardia hub.
The new terminal will feature 37 gates across four concourses. There will also be a new, larger Delta Sky Club with a Sky Deck.
The work also includes dual taxi lanes to reduce wait times and larger gate areas.
