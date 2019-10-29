Travel

Delta Airlines opens new concourse at LaGuardia Airport in Queens

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will be on hand for a major step in the LaGuardia Airport restoration as Delta celebrates the opening of its first new concourse.

It is part of the $3.9 billion terminal built at LaGuardia to replace terminals C and D.

Delta operates more than 275 peak-day departures from its LaGuardia hub.

The new terminal will feature 37 gates across four concourses. There will also be a new, larger Delta Sky Club with a Sky Deck.

The work also includes dual taxi lanes to reduce wait times and larger gate areas.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelqueensnew york cityair travellaguardia airportdelta
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sources: Teen girl's shooting may be connected to boy's death
Police ID body of woman found in Staten Island woods
Burglars haul away ATM from store in NYC burglary spree
Keep the umbrella handy!
Subway repairs continue, new plan for F-train 7 years after Sandy
Truck fleeing accident hits and kills pedestrian on Long Island
Teens wanted in brutal assault of 79-year-old man outside library
Show More
New concerns over 'dip powder' manicures
Critics take aim at NYPD over 2 incidents at subway stations
Son in custody after couple found dead in New Jersey home
Woman charged in connection with NJ boyfriend's suicide
Shots fired into Long Island home while residents slept
More TOP STORIES News