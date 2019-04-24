Travel

New York, New Jersey residents will need REAL ID to board domestic flights in 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Residents of New York and New Jersey are being urged to upgrade their driver's licenses soon if they plan on taking domestic flights.

Starting in October 2020, passengers can no longer use any ordinary license as ID to go through security and board a plane.

Both states are offering what they call REAL IDs that have a star on them -- indicating they meet federal security standards.

Travelers will begin seeing new signs at airports nationwide in the coming weeks to remind them that REAL ID-compliant licenses or other acceptable forms of ID will be mandatory for air travel.

Other acceptable forms of ID include passports, federal government PIV cards or U.S. military ID.

Residents will have to visit their local DMV to apply for the upgrade.

Click here for more information if you live in New Jersey.

Click here for more information if you live in New York.

