Passenger Tasered, forcibly removed from American Airlines Miami-to-Chicago flight

An American Airlines flight to Chicago was delayed after an uncooperative passenger was removed from the plane.

An unruly passenger was shot with a stun gun, arrested and forcibly removed from a flight Sunday evening in an incident fellow passengers caught on video.

A witness shot the dramatic video aboard the Miami-to-Chicago American Airlines flight Sunday night.

American Airlines says the man and another passenger got into an argument, and that's when the crew asked the man to deplane. When he refused, officers were called in and had to use a Taser.

The male passenger asks why he is getting removed from the plane, and an officer responds with, "You just assaulted a lady."

"Once law enforcement was on the aircraft, the passenger then became combative with the officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department," American Airlines said in a statement to ABC News. "The same passenger was subsequently arrested by law enforcement."

Police said 28-year-old Jacob Garcia has been charged with battery, depriving an officer of means of protection, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and criminal mischief.

All other passengers remained on the plane.

The flight departed an hour later than scheduled, and successfully reached its destination at Chicago's O'Hare airport early Monday morning.

(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
