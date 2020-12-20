'Reprehensible' that US isn't taking action on new COVID variant in UK: Cuomo

Cuomo said 120 countries now require a negative test before arriving from the U.K., and some European countries have begun closing their borders. But the U.S. has not, and Cuomo called that "reprehensible."
"We have about six flights a day coming in from the U.K. and we have done absolutely nothing," Cuomo said. "To me this is reprehensible because this is what happened in the spring. Coronavirus is in China. No it wasn't, it's in Europe. It came from Europe and we did nothing."
The EU governments say they are acting in response to tougher measures imposed Saturday in London and its surrounding areas by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He immediately put those regions into a new Tier 4 level of restrictions, saying that a fast-moving new variant of the virus that is 70% more transmissible than existing strains appears to be driving the rapid spread of new infections in London and southern England.
Cuomo continued to compare the inaction to what happened in the spring.
"Right now this variant in the U.K. is getting on a plane and flying to JFK. Right now today. 120 countries require a test. We don't. Other European countries have done a ban. We haven't. And today that variant is getting on a plane and landing at JFK. How many times in life do you have to make the same mistake before you learn. Be one of the 120 countries that requires a test before you come to the U.S. This is the mistake we made."
Cuomo said Port Authority has no authority to ban passengers or monitor the health of passengers -- it is federal.
"Where is HHS. Where is CDC. Where is NIH. This is the same mistake and literally six flights a day. And all it takes is one person."
Cuomo said the state has received all the vaccine shipments it has been promised so far. He said he will have updated vaccination numbers on Monday when he will also discuss the start of nursing home vaccinations.
The Thanksgiving spike seemed to affect the Tri-State region less than other states, he said.
"New York, Connecticut, New Jersey had less travel during Thanksgiving and it appears proportionally less of a spike."
