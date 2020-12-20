coronavirus new york

'Reprehensible' that US isn't taking action on new COVID variant in UK: Cuomo

Coronavirus Update for New York
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo is questioning why six flights are arriving at JFK Airport daily from the United Kingdom, despite a new variant of the virus spreading there.

Cuomo said 120 countries now require a negative test before arriving from the U.K., and some European countries have begun closing their borders. But the U.S. has not, and Cuomo called that "reprehensible."

"We have about six flights a day coming in from the U.K. and we have done absolutely nothing," Cuomo said. "To me this is reprehensible because this is what happened in the spring. Coronavirus is in China. No it wasn't, it's in Europe. It came from Europe and we did nothing."

The EU governments say they are acting in response to tougher measures imposed Saturday in London and its surrounding areas by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He immediately put those regions into a new Tier 4 level of restrictions, saying that a fast-moving new variant of the virus that is 70% more transmissible than existing strains appears to be driving the rapid spread of new infections in London and southern England.

RELATED | Fears of UK's rapid-spreading COVID-19 strain prompt flight bans in several EU nations

Cuomo continued to compare the inaction to what happened in the spring.

"Right now this variant in the U.K. is getting on a plane and flying to JFK. Right now today. 120 countries require a test. We don't. Other European countries have done a ban. We haven't. And today that variant is getting on a plane and landing at JFK. How many times in life do you have to make the same mistake before you learn. Be one of the 120 countries that requires a test before you come to the U.S. This is the mistake we made."

Cuomo said Port Authority has no authority to ban passengers or monitor the health of passengers -- it is federal.

"Where is HHS. Where is CDC. Where is NIH. This is the same mistake and literally six flights a day. And all it takes is one person."

Cuomo said the state has received all the vaccine shipments it has been promised so far. He said he will have updated vaccination numbers on Monday when he will also discuss the start of nursing home vaccinations.

The Thanksgiving spike seemed to affect the Tri-State region less than other states, he said.

"New York, Connecticut, New Jersey had less travel during Thanksgiving and it appears proportionally less of a spike."

COVID-19 vaccine: When will you be able to get one? Find out where you are in line
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 Chicago's Mark Rivera walks you through how to use the COVID-19 vaccine calculator to find your place in line to get the shot.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City



COVID Vaccine Calculator: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew yorkhealthandrew cuomocoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nyjfk international airportcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19london
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID Live Updates: Moderna vaccine doses to be shipped to NY Sunday
COVID Live Updates: Indoor dining, museums to shut down in nation's capital
Cuomo: 'I do not believe we are destined for a shutdown'
COVID Live Updates: NY breaks single day record for most positive tests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Will the Tri-State area see a white Christmas?
Driver killed after slamming into sanitation truck in Brooklyn
Stimulus deal expected in 'a matter of hours,' McConnell says
4 correction officers brutally assaulted by inmate in unprovoked attack
Fears of UK's mutant COVID-19 strain prompt flight bans
Car goes airborne, crashes onto roof of restaurant: Police
17-year-old graduates from University of Houston
Show More
2nd COVID-19 vaccine authorized in US ships out
TSA screens 1M over 2 consecutive days amid pandemic
70-year-old Taco Bell employee surprised with tip of a lifetime
Wawa opens its first-ever drive-thru at NJ store
COVID Live Updates: Moderna vaccine doses to be shipped to NY Sunday
More TOP STORIES News