coronavirus new york city

Nursing home COVID vaccine rollout begins in New York

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Residents and staff at more than 600 nursing homes across the state of New York will begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine today.

78-year-old Kelley Dixon lives at the Hebrew Home at Riverdale and will be first up to receive Pfizer's vaccine.

Other residents and staff will be next - over three days, 600 doses will be administered. For many, it will get them one step closer to normalcy. For this grandfather, that means taking occasional trips off-campus.

ALSO READ | Panel votes to put people 75 and older, essential workers next in line for COVID-19 vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

Pallets of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines are being shipped from an Olive Branch, Mississippi distribution center this morning.



"I don't know what the world looks like anymore, and I'm anxious to see that," Dixon said.

During the early days of the pandemic, it is believed 54 residents died at the Hebrew Home of Riverdale, but there have not been any positive cases since June, and now with the vaccine actually here, president and CEO Daniel Reingold tells Eyewitness News that it is a huge relief.

"Our residents are so excited that the possibility of hugging a loved one is going to be coming sooner than later," Reingold says.

The vaccinations begin at 10 on Monday morning. A team of six pharmacists from Walgreens will go room by room. Staff from CVS will do the same at other facilities.

EMBED More News Videos

78-year-old Kelley Dixon lives at the Hebrew Home at Riverdale and will be first up to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.



"We have a full complement of physicians as well as a full nursing staff, we will follow pharmacists from resident to resident," Reingold added.

Staff will also watch for any possible side effects from the vaccine.

The Hebrew Home of Riverdale is one of 618 long-term care facilities in New York that enrolled in the program. Officials tell Eyewitness News the vaccine is not required yet, but say so far everyone is on board, saying they believe the benefits far outweigh the risks.

Dixon says he considers it an honor, and credits scientists for getting this far.

ALSO READ | NYC's first COVID vaccine recipients provide health update
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News checked in with some of the first recipients of the COVID vaccine in New York to see how they are feeling and if there were any side effects.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City



COVID Vaccine Calculator: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityriverdalebronxcoronavirus new york citynursing homevaccinesmedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalhealth carenyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Live Updates: UK tries to prevent spread of new coronavirus variant
NYC authorities shut down illegal club with 160 people inside
COVID Live Updates: Moderna vaccine doses to be shipped to NY Sunday
COVID Live Updates: Indoor dining, museums to shut down in nation's capital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire truck slams into children's clothing store
Congress finalizes agreement on stimulus package
Suspect attacks victim after confrontation on crosstown bus
Fears of UK's mutant COVID-19 strain prompt flight bans
Dr. Fauci tells kids he vaccinated Santa Claus on 'Sesame Street'
AccuWeather Forecast: Clouds and sun
COVID Live Updates: UK tries to prevent spread of new coronavirus variant
Show More
Paramotoring Santa rescued after getting caught in power lines
You can take a virtual tour of the decorated Connecticut Governor's Residence
'Reprehensible' that US isn't taking action on new COVID variant: Cuomo
NYC authorities shut down illegal club with 160 people inside
Event being held to save NYC café, favorite of many Broadway casts and crew
More TOP STORIES News