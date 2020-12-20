Nursing home COVID vaccine rollout begins in New York

78-year-old Kelley Dixon lives at the Hebrew Home at Riverdale and will be first up to receive Pfizer's vaccine.
Other residents and staff will be next - over three days, 600 doses will be administered. For many, it will get them one step closer to normalcy. For this grandfather, that means taking occasional trips off-campus.
"I don't know what the world looks like anymore, and I'm anxious to see that," Dixon said.
During the early days of the pandemic, it is believed 54 residents died at the Hebrew Home of Riverdale, but there have not been any positive cases since June, and now with the vaccine actually here, president and CEO Daniel Reingold tells Eyewitness News that it is a huge relief.
"Our residents are so excited that the possibility of hugging a loved one is going to be coming sooner than later," Reingold says.
The vaccinations begin at 10 on Monday morning. A team of six pharmacists from Walgreens will go room by room. Staff from CVS will do the same at other facilities.
"We have a full complement of physicians as well as a full nursing staff, we will follow pharmacists from resident to resident," Reingold added.
Staff will also watch for any possible side effects from the vaccine.
The Hebrew Home of Riverdale is one of 618 long-term care facilities in New York that enrolled in the program. Officials tell Eyewitness News the vaccine is not required yet, but say so far everyone is on board, saying they believe the benefits far outweigh the risks.
Dixon says he considers it an honor, and credits scientists for getting this far.
