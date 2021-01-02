Traveling nurse helped fight COVID pandemic during NYC's peak

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9266129" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A baby boy born to Ivett Rodriguez and Antonio Guilbert entered the world just seconds after midnight at Coney Island Hospital.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A traveling nurse is answering the call of duty to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.Ronnie Rodriguez is a traveling nurse who has cared for patients in New York and Florida.She treated patients in New York City during the peak of the health crisis."Nursing is a calling, it's what I'm here to do -- I have to, I have to help," Rodriguez said.Rodriguez arrived in Arizona several weeks ago.Unfortunately, COVID has also touched her family.Both of her parents are in the hospital fighting the virus and one of them is in intensive care.