localish

This piano man travels the country to bring joy to those affected by tragedy

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

This piano man travels to bring joy to those affected by tragedy

PHILADELPHIA -- The Traveling Piano Man, along with his dog Mo, travel the world appearing in unexpected places to bring joy to those affected by tragedy.

Danny Kean first started his world-traveling journey when Hurricane Katrina happened. He was frustrated with the lack of response from the government, so he decided to make a change.

Along with his old dog, Bo, he packed up his piano and started his journey.


He quickly learned the effect music can have on people and sold his house to travel with his pup and bring humanity back to those affected by tragedy.

From Katrina to Virginia Tech, he would bring his piano and invite people up to play along with his dog, Bo. When Bo passed, Mo came into his life and he knew what to do. Like Bo, he climbed atop the piano to comfort those who climbed aboard.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpviall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
This Pennsylvania nonprofit delivers cozy beds for kids in need
Seltzer's has been making smokehouse bologna for over 100 years
This museum has art on the walls, ceilings for a unique experience
This piano man travels to bring joy to those affected by tragedy
TOP STORIES
Man with 37 priors arrested in case of woman chased to NYC apartment
Plane makes hard landing on Long Island beach; All passengers ok
Slain NYPD detective's 'miracle baby' to receive full benefits
NY high school closed until January as tests find mold, asbestos
Woman dragged by bright red van that fled NJ supermarket lot
Woman caught on camera dousing Yeshiva with gas, lighting it on fire
Artists hope connect people through large scale murals in NYC
Show More
FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Boil water notice affecting 250,000 NJ residents lifted
Smiling 16-year-old shot in head in NYC park leaves hospital to cheers
AccuWeather Alert: Late rain to bring cooler temps
Damon, Affleck reunite on and off screen in 'The Last Duel'
More TOP STORIES News