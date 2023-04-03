2 construction workers killed in trench collapse at JFK Airport

Two construction workers were killed in a trench collapse Monday at JFK Airport.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Two construction workers were killed in a trench collapse at JFK Airport.

Emergency workers attempted to rescue the workers but they were both pronounced dead after being pulled from the trench.

The airport said to expect traffic delays in the area due to the recovery efforts near Terminals 5 and 7.

Newscopter 7 was over the scene after 12:30 p.m. Monday.

The FDNY first received the call about the contruction accident at 11:25 a.m.

Some 12 units with 60 firefighters responded to the scene, but the workers could not be saved.

