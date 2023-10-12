'Trick-or-Streets' returns to NYC with Halloween festivities throughout October

The city will host 15 festive Halloween events throughout the month of October

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- 'Trick-or-Streets' is making a "spook-tacular" return!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez announced on Wednesday the return and expansion of the program, following its successful launch last year.

Throughout the month of October, the city will activate Open Streets, plazas and other corridors to celebrate Halloween and give people access to safe, care-free pedestrian space.

"'Trick-or-Streets' was a hit last year, and we're excited to bring it back so New York City youth can safely enjoy Halloween," Mayor Adams said. "Our administration has been relentless in our efforts to be creative in maximizing and utilizing the city's public space, allowing communities to come together in ways they never could before.

This year, the city will host festive Halloween events throughout the month at 15 locations across the five boroughs.

The initial set of "Trick or Streets" premier events will take place at the following times and locations:

Saturday, October 14

West 12th Street, from Surf Avenue to Dead End (Brooklyn), 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM, sponsored by HONK NYC! and the Alliance for Coney Island

Saturday, October 21

5th Avenue, from Douglass Street to DeGraw Street (Brooklyn), 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM, sponsored by HONK NYC! and the Park Slope Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District

Parkside Avenue and Ocean Avenue (Brooklyn), 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM, sponsored by HONK NYC! and Flatbush Avenue/Parkside Empire Merchants Association

Friday, October 27

Lafayette Street, from Spring Street to Kenmare Street (Manhattan), 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM, sponsored by Mov!ng Culture Projects and Osteria Morini

Saturday, October 28

Audobon Avenue, from West 186th Street to West 188th Street (Manhattan), 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM, sponsored by Connectemos and The Horticultural Society of New York

West 186th Street, from Audubon Avenue to St. Nicholas Avenue (Manhattan), 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM, sponsored by Connectemos and The Horticultural Society of New York

Fordham Plaza at Webster Avenue (Bronx), 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM, sponsored by The Bronx is Reading

Troutman Street, from St. Nicholas Avenue to Irving Avenue (Brooklyn), 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM, sponsored by Mov!ng Culture Projects and Bushwick Foundation for Artists and Merchants

Beverley Road, from Church Avenue to East 2nd Street (Brooklyn), 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM, sponsored by HONK NYC!

Beverley Road, from Church Avenue to East 2nd Street (Brooklyn), 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Trick-or-Streets Brooklyn ride sponsored by WE Bike NYC!

Sunday, October 29

Frederick Douglass Boulevard, from West 112th Street to West 120th Street (Manhattan), 12:00 PM - 11:00 PM, sponsored by the Frederick Douglass Boulevard Alliance

Tuesday, October 31

Dyckman Street, from Broadway to Seaman Avenue (Manhattan), 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM, sponsored by Dyckman Gardens

Evelyn Place, from Aqueduct Avenue East to Grand Avenue (Bronx), 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM, sponsored by HONK NYC! and I Am My Community

Jackson Avenue, East 149th Street to Pontiac Place (Bronx), 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM, sponsored by Street Lab and The Horticultural Society of New York

Minthorne Street, from Bay Street to Victory Boulevard (Staten Island), 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM, sponsored by The Angiuli Group

Saturday, November 4

Fordham Plaza at Webster Avenue (Bronx), 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM, sponsored by The Bronx is Reading

