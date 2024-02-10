Police looking for man after mother killed, 2 sons shot in the Bronx

BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (WABC) -- A mother and her two sons were shot in the Bronx Saturday morning, according to police.

The 40-year-old mother was shot multiple times in the torso and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police say.

Investigators are now looking for the boyfriend of the mother who they say is not the father of the children.

The boys, ages 8 and 16, were shot once in the arm and buttocks respectively, police say. They were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

The triple shooting occurred just before 5:15 a.m. in the Bedford Park section of the Bronx at 226 E. 203rd St., according to police.

Police are looking for a male between 30 and 40 years old, last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket and brown boots.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.