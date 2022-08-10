The Countdown: Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate raided; NYC hearing on asylum seekers

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we uncover the latest details of a federal search on Monday, when FBI agents raided former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we uncover the latest details of a federal search on Monday, when FBI agents raided former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

Their investigation into whether Trump took classified records from the White House generated questions about a political prosecution, not a criminal one.

Here are the other headlines from Tuesday's show:

NYC Council Asylum Seeking Hearings

The New York City Council focused on the growing concern regarding immigrants bused from Texas to the city on Tuesday. Councilmembers want to know what the city is doing to help manage the influx of arriving immigrants.

Monkeypox Vaccines

The FDA hopes to stretch the supply of monkeypox vaccines by converting a single vaccine vial into five smaller doses. In the meantime, the CDC released new guidance on how to help reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

End of An Era: Pizza Shop Closing

It's the end of an era for pizza lovers on Staten Island. A pizzeria in business for 80 years will close its doors forever this week.

Funeral Home Fury

A disturbing complaint has been made by a grieving family. They say a funeral home in Brooklyn did not properly preserve their loved one after she died. As a result, they say that woman's funeral went from somber to disturbing, and they want the funeral home to take responsibility.

