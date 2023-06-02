18-year-old dies in two-car crash at gas station along highway in New Jersey

An 18-year-old from Mercer County died on Thursday following a two-car crash at a gas station.

NEW JERSEY -- An 18-year-old died on Thursday following a two-car crash at a gas station in New Jersey.

Officials say the collision took place just after 12 p.m. in Lawrence Township in the area of Brunswick Pike (Route 1) and Franklin Corner Road.

According to police, a dump truck and sedan collided and crashed into a gas pump at a nearby Shell station.

The driver of the dump truck walked away with moderate, non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the driver of the sedan, identified as Daijah McKithen from Lawrenceville, New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Route 1 southbound remains closed in the area for the police investigation.

Details of the crash remain under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact Officer Thomas Everist at 609-896-111 or via email at teverist@lawrencetwp.com.

Anyone with information can also contact Detective Paulina Way at 609-844-7133 or at pway@lawrencetwp.com.

