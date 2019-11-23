Two cars on LIRR train derail in Queens, officials report

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Crews are responding to a LIRR derailment in Queens.

Two cars of the 8:56PM train from Penn due at Babylon at 10:11PM derailed just east of Jamaica near Archer Ave and Sutphin Boulevard.

There are currently no injuries.

The LIRR reports there is currently a rescue train on the scene.

Police are advising commuters to avoid the area if possible and to choose alternate routes.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jamaicanew york cityqueenslirrderailment
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Several arrested at Harlem protest for subway candy vendor
NYPD responds to NYC mall after chaos among 200 kids
AccuWeather: Take advantage of nicer Saturday
NYPD releases body cam footage of Staten Island police shooting
Person of interest in NJ woman's disappearance found dead in home
Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
Man who allegedly lured teen to her death in Queens arrested
Show More
Subway attack: Man hit with hammer, thrown onto tracks in Bronx
Bus drivers snarl AM commute with slowdown amid contract dispute
Death of 1-year-old boy in NYC investigated as homicide
Fire at Hudson Yards mall draws huge FDNY response
Puppy loses ear after grooming appointment at Petco
More TOP STORIES News