JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Crews are responding to a LIRR derailment in Queens.
Two cars of the 8:56PM train from Penn due at Babylon at 10:11PM derailed just east of Jamaica near Archer Ave and Sutphin Boulevard.
There are currently no injuries.
The LIRR reports there is currently a rescue train on the scene.
Police are advising commuters to avoid the area if possible and to choose alternate routes.
Two cars on LIRR train derail in Queens, officials report
