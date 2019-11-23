Two cars on LIRR train derail in Queens, officials report

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Crews are responding to a LIRR derailment in Queens.Two cars of the 8:56PM train from Penn due at Babylon at 10:11PM derailed just east of Jamaica near Archer Ave and Sutphin Boulevard.There are currently no injuries.The LIRR reports there is currently a rescue train on the scene.Police are advising commuters to avoid the area if possible and to choose alternate routes.----------