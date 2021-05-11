police chase

U-Haul truck bursts into flames during police chase in Los Angeles area

EMBED <>More Videos

Stolen U-Haul suspect arrested after fiery chase across LA, OC

LOS ANGELES -- Flames could be seen shooting from underneath a U-Haul truck during a police chase on Tuesday morning in the Los Angeles region.

The pursuit began in the area of Buena Park, California just before 5 a.m. PT, according to police.

The driver in the U-Haul, which is believed to have been stolen, was traveling at relatively slow speeds on several freeways.

EMBED More News Videos

A stolen U-Haul suspect was driving on flattened tires after California Highway Patrol officers deployed a spike strip during a chase on the 91 Freeway in Orange County.



The truck, which authorities say was being driven by a single male occupant, was hauling a small trailer. Helicopter video captured the trailer sparking on the ground as speeds began to pick up.

The pursuit continued into Orange County, where it appeared authorities deployed a spike strip in the Anaheim area.



Soon after, sparks began to fly from the tires, with the front tires flattened.

Smoke began to rise from the front tires as the suspect continued to drive on the truck's rims. Speeds dropped to around 10 mph as the front passenger's side front tire began completely engulfed in flames.

The suspect then fled on foot.

Aerial shots showed the U-Haul's cab engulfed in flames on Bellflower Boulevard in the area of Downey, California while officers searched for the suspect in a residential area.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiapolice chaseu.s. & worldstolen car
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHASE
Stolen vehicle flips ending chase on Garden State Parkway
Car crashes into Rye backyard during police pursuit
1 in custody after stolen ambulance leads wild chase
LI teen who killed 3 while fleeing police in stolen car gets 8 years
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty NYPD officer killed in crash on Long Island Expressway
2-year-old girl randomly struck in face by man with 20-pound suitcase
Manhunt underway, more cops deployed after Times Square shooting
Broadway shows 'Lion King,' 'Hamilton,' 'Wicked' reopening dates announced
COVID Updates: Free popsicles, ice cream at vaccination sites
Texas man seen with tiger arrested after high-speed chase
NYC won't require kids to get COVID vaccine
Show More
2 Asian men taking photos randomly attacked in NYC
Freight elevator drops with 25 people inside in NYC
Shooting in Russia kills 7 kids, 1 teacher; suspect arrested
Pipeline officials hope most service will be back by weekend
McDonald's changing coffee cups promoting COVID vaccine
More TOP STORIES News