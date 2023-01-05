Uber drivers planning second 1-day strike in New York City

Uber drivers are planning a second one-day strike Thursday in New York City.

They are protesting the company's push to block them from getting raises passed by the TLC.

Organizers of the demonstration are also asking people to boycott the service for the day.

The first Uber strike was held the week before Christmas.

