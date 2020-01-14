Upper East Side fire injures 12 people, including firefighters and 1-week-old baby

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A fire tore through an apartment building on the Upper East Side injuring 12 people, 2 of them critically.Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting through a window on the 24th floor of 515 East 72nd Street just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.The fire started an apartment where fire crews found two people unresponsive in the doorway, likely collapsing on their way out.Those two people are in critical condition at the hospital along with 10 others who lived in the building.The FDNY says the fact that the door of the apartment where the fire started was left open allowed the fire to spread from the kitchen to the hallway, putting many other lives in danger."We had numerous phone calls from apartments above, complaining about smoke, people trapped, all due to the fact that that door was left open. Had the door been closed, this would've been a one apartment, one room fire," said Joseph Ferrante, Deputy Assistant Chief, FDNY.One of those injured is a 1-week-old baby.Four firefighters also suffered injuries.Fire officials say that the fire started in the kitchen.----------