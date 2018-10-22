Undelivered mail found in woods in Westchester County

The United States Postal Service has launched an investigation after undelivered mail was found in a wooded area in Westchester County.The Office of the Inspector General confirmed that the mail was recovered by agents in Somers, and the investigation is ongoing.Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey Powers said no additional information is available at this time due to the ongoing status of the investigation.Powers said impeding the delivery of the U.S. Mail can be charged criminally, and upon completion, the facts of the investigation will be presented for prosecutorial consideration.The U.S. Postal Service issued the following statement:"The Postal Service condemns, in the strongest possible sense, behavior that jeopardizes the security and sanctity of the U.S. Mail or threatens to tarnish the reputation and high level of trust that the vast majority of our employees work so hard to uphold. The matter is under investigation by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General."----------