Shootout with police ends in crash and arrest on Long Island

The driver of a dark-colored vehicle refused to pull over for police attempting to stop it for unknown reasons just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Shots were fired at police and officers returned fire.
The vehicle crashed on Nassau Road and Arthur Street, and the suspect fled on foot.
One person was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Charges are pending.
A police officer was taken to Nassau University Medical Center for minor injuries.
Nassau Road was shut down between Avenue B and Arthur Street as the police investigation continued.
