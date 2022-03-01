Shootout with police ends in crash and arrest on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11606989" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the savage hammer attack on a woman during a subway robbery in Queens.

UNIONDALE, Nassau County (WABC) -- A shootout involving police ended in a crash on a Uniondale street and one suspect in custody.The driver of a dark-colored vehicle refused to pull over for police attempting to stop it for unknown reasons just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.Shots were fired at police and officers returned fire.The vehicle crashed on Nassau Road and Arthur Street, and the suspect fled on foot.One person was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Charges are pending.A police officer was taken to Nassau University Medical Center for minor injuries.Nassau Road was shut down between Avenue B and Arthur Street as the police investigation continued.----------