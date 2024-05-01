University of Albany freshman from Long Island struck by hit-and-run driver on dirt bike

Chantee Lans has the story on Long Island about the hit and run.

Chantee Lans has the story on Long Island about the hit and run.

Chantee Lans has the story on Long Island about the hit and run.

Chantee Lans has the story on Long Island about the hit and run.

FLORAL PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- A University of Albany freshman from Long Island was struck and injured by a dirt bike over the weekend.

Alexa Kropf, 19, was struck Saturday just after midnight on Hudson Avenue.

She was found in the roadway with a serious head injury and fractured leg. Her father says she is now in a medically induced coma with bleeding on the brian.

Witnesses told police they saw a man speeding on an illegal dirt bike while weaving in and out of groups of people. Police say Kropf was thrown in the air after she was struck and landed several feet away from where she was initially struck.

The suspect got away after striking the victim. She was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

"To see your child lying motionless in a bed hooked up to every possible tube, and hole,s and monitor and a ventilator, and being unresponsive, it's tough to see," said her father Jim Kropf.

Alexa, who is majoring in Homeland Security, underwent two surgeries.

Hunter Gonyo was standing right beside her when she was hit as they crossed the street.

"When he saw I wasn't moving out of the way right away, he swerved right into her," Gonyo said. "Me and her roommate Lizzy were yelling at him that you can't leave, and then he flipped us the bird and kept going."

Kropf graduated from Floral Park Memorial High School and there has been an outpouring of support from near and far after a GoFundMe page was set up by a family friend. It has nearly reached the goal of $80,000 to offset medical bills.

"The outpouring of love and support from family, from friends, it's overwhelming and greatly appreciated," Jim said.

As Albany police work to find the hit-and-run driver, Gonyo said illegal dirt bikes are an ongoing problem in New York's capital city.

Now Alexa's loved ones are left clinging to faith.

"She's a fighter, she's gonna get there, it's not going to happen today, it's not a sprint, it's a marathon, and we believe that," Jim said. "She's resilient, she's going to get there."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Traffic and Safety Division at (518) 458-5628.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.