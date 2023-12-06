UNLV shooting: Multiple victims reported, suspect dead, police say | LIVE

Police responding to active shooter at University of Nevada, Las Vegas | LIVE

University police said shots were reported at Beam Hall as well as the school's student union.

A suspect is dead after reports of an active shooter at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say the scene is still an active investigation.

There "appears to be multiple victims," according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

People on the UNLV campus were urged to shelter in place.

"This is not a test," the university wrote. "RUN-HIDE-FIGHT."

A ground stop was initiated at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday due to the close proximity of the airport runways to the shooting site, and because of the police response to the shooting, which included helicopters, according to an official briefed on the incident.

The university said the shooter was at the Beam Hall, Frank and Estella Building, home of UNLV's Lee Business School, which sits near the student union. The student union is located one building over from Beam Hall.

The UNLV campus is fewer than two miles east of the Las Vegas Strip, the area's bustling tourist hub, and just across from Harry Reid International Airport.

This is a developing story. Please come back for more updates.



