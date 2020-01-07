Up Close: Christine Quinn and Manuel Oliver

We talk to former city council speaker Christine Quinn who is now the CEO of Women in Need, a homeless organization geared towards helping homeless women.
Finally, a powerful message today from Manuel Oliver, the father of one of the children killed in the Parkland School massacre.
Oliver is using his art and his broken heart to try to stop gun violence, and his message is equally profound and unusual.
