Up Close: Restaurants requiring vaccines, CUNY forgiving student debt

In this episode of Up Close, he owns one of the first private businesses in New York City to require COVID-19 vaccinations for both employees and customers.Bill Ritter talks to restauranteur Danny Meyer about the challenges facing the restaurant industry during this pandemic and recession.Plus, the City University of New York spending $125 million to wipe out the debts of students.That's the good news. So what's ahead for students who are returning for on-campus learning this fall, both in terms of fighting COVID and in fighting the tough times for New York budgets?Bill discusses it all with CUNY Chancellor Felix Matos Rodriguez.