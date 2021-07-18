up close

Up Close: Curtis Sliwa on NYC gun violence; COVID cases surge among unvaccinated

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we talk to Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa on the gun insanity in New York City.

Sliwa has been fighting crime in the city for decades as the founder and head of the Guardian Angels.

He will face off against Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams in November.

Meanwhile, a surge in new COVID cases is exploding among unvaccinated Americans.

But there have also been more reports of so-called breakthrough cases, where some people who were vaccinated are getting infected.

This morning we talk to an emergency room physician who discusses what we should do now.

Also, our political team discusses President Biden and his effort to get crucial components of his economic to-do-list voted on and started.

