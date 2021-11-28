up close

Up Close: Bronx DA's plan to curb gun violence; Challenges faced by NYC youth

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Up Close: Bronx DA's plan to curb gun violence

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, the Bronx district attorney details her push for tougher laws for 16 and 17-year-olds arrested for gun violence.

The Bronx has been feeling a surge of gun violence and gun insanity like no other borough of New York City.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark joins us to discuss how she plans to curb the shootings.

Also ahead, before Eric Adams ran for mayor and won -- and before Public Advocate Jumaane Williams announced a run for governor, we had a candid sit down interview with the two men last year.

It was lively discussion about their solutions for the challenges that face the youth in New York City, especially kids of color.

Both weigh in on how to prevent setting our children up for failure.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close
Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york citybronxeric adamsgun violenceup closeshootingpoliticsguns
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UP CLOSE
Up Close: What's next for outgoing NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson?
Up Close: Dermot Shea, Cy Vance look back on law enforcement careers
Up Close: Ambitious plans for new NYC schools chancellor
Up Close: Cory Booker talks economy; Why is Meisha Porter leaving?
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: New US cases soar to highest levels on record
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News