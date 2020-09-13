Society

Protesters claim de Blasio's treatment of homeless is 'downright cruel'

By
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- They marched from the Upper West Side to Gracie Mansion on Sunday afternoon with dozens of angry protesters who claim Mayor de Blasio's treatment of those experiencing homelessness is downright cruel.

"It's a disgrace. People get comfortable - you cannot just keep moving people all over the place," said Legacee Medina.

Medina used to live in a shelter. She knows that getting bounced around from place to place is the worst policy for those most vulnerable.

ALSO READ | Protest held in support of residents displaced by NYC homeless move

Earlier this summer, the city moved hundreds from shelters into three luxury hotels on the Upper West Side. It triggered a heated backlash from residents who complain the lack of supervision and help has destroyed their quality of life, citing an uptick in crime, public urination, open prostitution and drugs.

Others, though, argue just the opposite - that these people deserve a roof over their heads like everyone else.

"There are also many who want to keep the people at the Lucerne, and that is who is rallying around us today," said City Councilwoman Helen Rosenthal.

Larry Thomas says this will be his fifth move.

"I started in Brooklyn, wound up on 3rd Street, 51st street, over here. Now they talk about move us down there. We're tired of being used as cattle, political pawns," Thomas said.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyupper west sidenew york citymanhattanshelterprotesthomeless
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating shooting at Queens home
Man stabbed outside hotel during robbery of designer goods
Rare bacteria in LI Sound could lead to serious illness: Health officials
Man celebrating birthday among 2 killed at off-campus party near Rutgers
NYC Marathon celebrates 50th anniversary of iconic race
At least 4 killed in shootings across NYC this weekend
Trump officials changed CDC reports, ABC News confirms
Show More
Both deputies shot in Compton ambush now in stable condition
On Football: The mysterious journey into NFL 2020 begins
Purple Heart recipient honored with new home
Sheriff: Deputy on video punching Black man in Georgia fired
US declared COVID-19 national emergency 6 months ago today
More TOP STORIES News