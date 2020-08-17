Man shot during attempted robbery on Upper West Side

The victim was shot in the hip just before 4:30 a.m. Monday.
He went into a nearby deli for help
He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests were immediately made.
The incident happened after a weekend that saw more than four dozen separate shootings across New York City, at least six of them deadly.
Anyone with information about any of the incidents is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
