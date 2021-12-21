Man poses as UPS deliveryman, children zip tied in Bronx home invasion

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11361729" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sonia Rincon reports on the rise in COVID cases in New York City from Times Square.

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are looking for a man who posed as a UPS delivery man and his accomplice in a Bronx home invasion robbery in which four people, including two young children, were zip-tied.It happened around 5 p.m. Monday inside an apartment on Billingsley Terrace in the Morris Heights section, and authorities are hoping surveillance video of the assailants will lead to arrests.Police say the 60-year-old female victim answered the door for who appeared to be a delivery person holding a box.The individual at the door, who stated he worked for UPS, was wearing a brown winter hat with "UPS" on the front.When the victim opened the door, the individual pushed her inside the apartment and revealed that he had a silver revolver inside of the box.After he gained entry, the second individual joined him.At gunpoint, they demanded that the woman, her 63-year-old husband, and their grandchildren, an 8-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl, use zip ties to bind themselves.The two men proceeded to remove property, including two iPhones, an iPad and personal documents.They also gained access to a safe and a children's piggy bank with $230, removing more than $7,500 in cash in total.Then they fled the apartment with the stolen property and cash.The four victims were not injured.It is unclear why the family was targeted.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------