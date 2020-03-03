Society

Penthouse from Urban Cowboy up for sale in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- The downtown Houston penthouse suite where John Travolta had a romantic encounter with "Pam" in the movie Urban Cowboy is now on the market.

The penthouse at 2016 Main Street has magnificent panoramic views of downtown.

One of the scenes from the movie is shot in front of the windows looking out on the lights of Houston.

The unit on the 26th floor is almost 4,000 square feet and is loaded with upgrades and features.

It can be yours for just $725,000!

Watch the video above for a walk-through of the luxurious property in the video above!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonjohn travoltamoviesreal estate
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News