U.S. Postal Service mailboxes broken into, emptied in New Jersey

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities in New Jersey are warning residents that any mail they sent may not arrive at its destination after several U.S. Postal Service mailboxes were broken into and emptied.Parsippany police say three mail collection boxes were broken into between 4 p.m. on January 22 and 7 a.m. on January 23.The boxes were located at 1160 Parsippany Boulevard and 1180 Route 46 in Parsippany and Midvale Avenue in Mountain Lakes.Authorities said the unknown suspect emptied the bins, which would have contained outbound mail.Police are advising anyone who used the collection boxes during the above-mentioned time frame to please verify that the recipient received it.Anyone who sent personal data during that time frame is advised to monitor credit reports and bank accounts for fraudulent activity.The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is currently investigating these incidents.----------