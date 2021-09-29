Vaccine mandate for NY health care workers faces legal challenges with federal court appeals panel

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11057672" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> COVID-19 doesn't discriminate against who gets sick, but some some groups have been hit harder. And they're the most likely not to have insurance.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York's vaccine mandate faces another challenge in court Wednesday.It comes just a couple of days before the mandate for New York City school employees is set to take effect.Nurses from Long Island who say their religious liberties are being harmed by this vaccine mandate will appeal to a three-judge panel Wednesday morning in Lower Manhattan.Governor Kathy Hochul's vaccine mandate went into effect for health care workers statewide on Monday.The governor's office says thousands of workers opted to get the vaccine in the last week, pushing the vaccination rate among that group to above 92%.But that still leaves thousands of nurses, doctors, and other staff, off payrolls.The same federal appeals court panel that is hearing the health care case also ruled in favor of the city school's mandate on Monday. With that precedent in mind, the plaintiffs say already they're preparing to petition the supreme court.All New York City-run and private hospitals appeared to be operating normally Tuesday, though about 500 nurses for NYC Health + Hospitals are not at work, with H + H having preemptively replaced them.Unvaccinated workers were not being fired in hopes of encouraging vaccinations after the deadline, but they cannot come to work or get paid."We anticipated there would be some losses of staff," H+H president Dr. Mitch Katz said. "We knew that no matter what our efforts, some people would not get vaccinated, we planned appropriately."NYC Health + Hospitals ticked up to 91% vaccination rate Tuesday morning - up from 90% Monday, and city officials said about 5,000 employees were unvaccinated in the hospital system, down from more than 8,000 a week ago.Northwell, the state's largest private hospital system, fired about two dozen "unvaccinated leaders," management level or above, for not getting vaccinated."Northwell Health today notified all unvaccinated team members that they are no longer in compliance with New York State's mandate to vaccinate all health care workers by September 27," Northwell said in a statement. "We have begun a process to exit all unvaccinated team members using a carefully planned approach that both maintains continuity of care at all of our facilities and ensures the safety of all of our patients. Northwell regrets losing any employee under such circumstances, but as health care professionals and members of the largest health care provider in the state, we understand our unique responsibility to protect the health of our patients and each other. We owe it to our staff, our patients and the communities we serve to be 100 percent vaccinated against COVID-19."Stony Brook University Hospital said 93% of its employees had been vaccinated, and that the number continues to increase, though fewer than 200 employees were placed on suspension without pay and will be scheduled to meet with Labor Relations representatives to discuss their circumstances.While awaiting this meeting, they can use vacation or holiday time off. If they continue to elect not to receive the vaccine, they will be terminated in accordance with the NYS DOH order.Hochul's executive order allows out-of-state doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals to practice in New York, makes it easier for retirees to return to the workforce and allows physician visits in nursing homes to be done by telemedicine.Also, New York state-licensed providers without current registrations will be able to practice without penalty. And the order broadens the roles of emergency medical technicians, such as allowing basic EMTs to vaccinate and test for COVID-19.