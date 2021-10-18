New Jersey coronavirus update: New COVID vaccine mandate takes effect

Starting today, all school and state workers have to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or show proof of negative tests.
Next month, the same mandate goes into effect for workers at child care facilities in the Garden State.
The mandates have become a major issue in the governor's race.
The requirement that went in effect today means all state workers, as well as employees at all colleges, universities and schools - public or private - must show proof of vaccination or submit to weekly COVID testing.
Governor Phil Murphy says the tests must be done at least once or twice a week, but there's nothing stopping employers from requiring them more frequently.
Weeks before New Jersey voters cast their ballots for governor, Murphy's Republican opponent, Jack Ciattarelli says he disagrees with vaccine and mask mandates and will do away with them if elected.
Murphy defended his mandates on Sunday's edition of Up Close with Bill Ritter.
"The delta variant... like every other state... was tough on us and hit us hard like every other state," said Murphy. "We're among the most vaccinated states and have the lowest percentage of COVID patients in ICU units. It's still with us, but I wouldn't trade our hand with any other state."
"I'm all about saving lives," said Ciattarelli. "I never said the pandemic is easy. But I'm also about saving livelihoods. There are a number of inconsistencies, particularly for those on Main Street."
And as is NOT the case with New York City's mandate, there is a testing option in New Jersey.
The state's teachers and administrator unions say they support the mandate.
