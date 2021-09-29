New COVID vaccine deadline for New York City school staff approaches

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11053491" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two major showdowns loom over COVID vaccine mandates in New York -- one for health care workers and another for public school teachers and staff.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The COVID vaccine mandate for New York City school employees is set to take effect on Friday at 5 p.m.The new order comes after a court dismissed a temporary hold on the city's vaccine mandate earlier this week.This represents a resounding victory for the city and its vaccine mandate.A federal appeals court not only ruled in favor of the city, but the panel of three judges also didn't even bother to hold a court hearing.The city's Department of Education said in its statement, "Vaccinations are our strongest tool in the fight against COVID-19 - this ruling is on the right side of the law and will protect our students and staff."New York City announced 90% of teachers and 97% of principals have gotten at least one shot, but the number is lower for other school staff at 87%.Mayor Bill de Blasio says he's not worried about it."These vaccination mandates work, these deadlines work, they get people to move. We talked about this last Friday into Saturday, we saw 7,000 more vaccinations in the Department of Education," he said.United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew said a survey of some of its members found that only a third thought their schools could open without disruption."The city has a lot of work before it to ensure that enough vaccinated staff will be available by the new deadline," he said in a statement.Lawyers for teachers argued Monday in papers submitted to the 2nd Circuit that teachers who are placed on unpaid leave because they have not complied with the order will be irreparably harmed if the appeals court failed to block the mandate.The lawyers wrote that the city's order will "leave teachers and paraprofessionals without the resources to pay rent, utilities, and other essentials. The harm is imminent."They said the mandate would leave thousands of New York City children in the nation's largest school district without their teachers and other school workers."Imminent and irreparable harm exists," the lawyers insisted.