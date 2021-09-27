coronavirus new york city

NY COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers begins; unvaccinated workers face termination

By
New York mandate for health care workers goes into effect

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Today marks a big deadline in the fight against COVID.

In New York State, health care workers must have at least one shot.


As of last week, Eyewitness News was told 9% of Northwell Health's staff had not been vaccinated and they could face termination.

Workers at hospitals and nursing homes across the state are required to have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Monday.

Eyewitness News spoke with a woman who has been a nurse for more than 20 years.

She says she was terminated from her job at Mather Hospital and her last day at South Shore Surgery Center is Monday.

Here's why she says she chose not to comply with the vaccine mandate.

"For us it's not just about vaccines, it's about human rights as well. For the people that wanted to take the vaccine and these people I think should have taken the vaccine. I'm not against the vaccine. I'm also against human rights and you have the right to choose to take it and I should have the right to choose not to if I feel like it's not good for me," she said.




Northwell Health released a statement saying in part, "A system-wide workforce planning taskforce is working on contingency plans to ensure that we can meet staffing needs."

Governor Kathy Hochul says she's prepared for a worker shortage, with plans to call in medically trained National Guard members, and healthcare workers from other states.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the use of Pfizer booster shots for a wider group of Americans today.


