Instagrammer details explosive argument between Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie at Wyoming restaurant

The Blue-Collar Restaurant Group confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday that they believe Petito and Laundrie were at their Merry Piglet restaurant on August 27.
Angelo says Laundrie was screaming at the hostess and Petito was in tears and apologizing.
"It looked as though they were like almost getting kicked out," Angelo told ABC News. "It wasn't necessarily between them, it was more so Gabby abruptly leaving the restaurant crying, and Brian was just evidently really upset, pissed off, I would say. I would say Gabby was upset, he was angry, and he was just being very temperamental towards the restaurant staff."
Angelo said Peitto was crying and Laundrie kept walking in and out of the restaurant.
"He was just like going in on the hostess and the waitress and then eventually the manager. He exited and entered the restaurant on four different occasions within five minutes," she said. "He would walk out, walk again, walk out, walk back in. At one moment we thought he we thought they had walked out for good or he had walked out for good and he actually left for like ten minutes and then came back just to start the fight all over again."
Angelo said Laundrie was "very visibly angry" and Petito seemed distraught.
"She seemed really upset. She was emotional. She was crying. She seemed kind of embarrassed. At one point, she walks back into the restaurant on one of his attempts to walk back. And I think she followed him and was trying to, I think, get him to leave and, like, drop the situation. I think she was being apologetic towards the restaurant staff for his behavior. Like, she just kind of wanted to diffuse the situation. She was like, I'm sorry, come on, let's just go. But she was visibly upset," Angelo said.
Anmgelo said she felt very bad for Petito in that moment, and "freaked out" by Laundrie's behavior.
