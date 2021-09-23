gabby petito

Instagrammer details explosive argument between Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie at Wyoming restaurant

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Instagrammer details explosive argument between Petito, Laundrie

NORTH PORT, Florida (WABC) -- A woman named Nina Celie Angelo took to her Instagram saying she witnessed Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie get into an explosive argument at a Jackson, Wyoming restaurant.

The Blue-Collar Restaurant Group confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday that they believe Petito and Laundrie were at their Merry Piglet restaurant on August 27.

Angelo says Laundrie was screaming at the hostess and Petito was in tears and apologizing.

"It looked as though they were like almost getting kicked out," Angelo told ABC News. "It wasn't necessarily between them, it was more so Gabby abruptly leaving the restaurant crying, and Brian was just evidently really upset, pissed off, I would say. I would say Gabby was upset, he was angry, and he was just being very temperamental towards the restaurant staff."

WATCH | Gabby Petito Special: Tragic cross-country adventure
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News has a special presentation on the Gabby Petito case as the search for her fiancé Brian Laundrie intensifies.



Angelo said Peitto was crying and Laundrie kept walking in and out of the restaurant.

"He was just like going in on the hostess and the waitress and then eventually the manager. He exited and entered the restaurant on four different occasions within five minutes," she said. "He would walk out, walk again, walk out, walk back in. At one moment we thought he we thought they had walked out for good or he had walked out for good and he actually left for like ten minutes and then came back just to start the fight all over again."

Angelo said Laundrie was "very visibly angry" and Petito seemed distraught.

"She seemed really upset. She was emotional. She was crying. She seemed kind of embarrassed. At one point, she walks back into the restaurant on one of his attempts to walk back. And I think she followed him and was trying to, I think, get him to leave and, like, drop the situation. I think she was being apologetic towards the restaurant staff for his behavior. Like, she just kind of wanted to diffuse the situation. She was like, I'm sorry, come on, let's just go. But she was visibly upset," Angelo said.



Anmgelo said she felt very bad for Petito in that moment, and "freaked out" by Laundrie's behavior.

RELATED | Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
EMBED More News Videos

Gabby Petito was traveling with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, in a cargo van the two had outfitted as a makeshift recreational vehicle for a months-long cross-country road trip when she mysteriously disappeared.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
blue pointsuffolk countywyominghuman remains foundgabby petitobrian laundriemissing womanmissing personbody found
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GABBY PETITO
Divers, police search murky swamp for Brian Laundrie
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
Gabby Petito saga shines spotlight on other missing persons cases
Gabby Petito's hometown honors her memory with ribbons
TOP STORIES
Stomach-turning lunch meals cause outrage at NJ high school
Teachers survey slams NYC schools' COVID policy
Divers, police search murky swamp for Brian Laundrie
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
No winner; Powerball jackpot surges past a half-billion dollars
AccuWeather: Flash flood watch for NYC, Tri-State
COVID Update: States with lowest vax rates have death rates 4x higher
Show More
Restraining order lifted on NYC vaccine mandate for teachers, staff
FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters for at-risk groups
Boy gets COVID vaccine for 12th birthday to honor dad
Melvin Van Peebles, godfather of Black cinema, dies at 89
Community steps up for more than 100 NJ seniors homeless after Ida
More TOP STORIES News