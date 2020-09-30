Van pulls up outside car wash, gunman opens fire: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Coney Island

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person is dead and two others hurt after a shooting outside a car wash.Police say someone in a van opened fire in front of the car wash on West 16th street in Coney Island just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and killed.Two other men were also shot.They are in the hospital in stable condition.No arrests have been made.----------