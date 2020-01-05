Police: Menorah, church windows vandalized in Westchester

By Eyewitness News
YORKTOWN, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating a vandalism spree in part of Westchester County.

Someone shattered glass doors and windows around Yorktown.

The vandal or vandals destroyed four glass doors at the Yorktown Stage.

Police say the same person or group broke windows at two churches and the town library. A menorah at a nearby field was also vandalized.

Police are now reviewing security camera video hoping to identify possible suspects.

