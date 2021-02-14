Society

Bone marrow donor recruitment drive seeks help for New Jersey 10-year-old

WEST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- People in New Jersey answered the call to find a bone marrow match for a 10-year-old girl coping with a rare and painful disease.

A drive was held at West Orange High School Saturday to add more people to the Be the Match Registry to help Veronica Depauli and others like her.

She lives with a rare condition called Autosomal Dominant Osteopetrosis Type 2 that causes abnormal density in her bones making them more prone to fractures and can lead to bone marrow failure.

The only known cure for her disease is a stem cell or bone marrow transplant.

After three years of searching, she has yet to find a match.

"I want to say thank you for trying to help," Veronica said. "Also thank you for helping any others."

Organizers focused the drive on adding donors who share Veronica's Latino heritage.

Just 7% of the donors on the registry are Latino.

Organizers are asking anyone who was unable to attend, but is interested in seeing if they are a match for Veronica or someone else, to order a swab kit from the Be The Match website.

RELATED | Paul Newman's camp for ill children in CT partially destroyed by fire
EMBED More News Videos

A fire on Friday evening destroyed a large section of Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp for seriously ill children in Connecticut.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywest orangeessex countynew jerseyhealthchildren's healthchildrenmedicalillnesslatinobone marrow
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Average US COVID cases dip below 100K for 1st time in months
Firefighters battle blaze at NYC dollar store
Sources: NYPD questioning person of interest in deadly stabbings
AccuWeather: Several more rounds of snow this week
Should business owners require employees to be vaccinated?
Racist zoom bombings under investigation at Rutgers
Neighbors to honor family with holiday light display
Show More
After impeachment acquittal, Trump remains dominant in GOP
Parkland massacre: Victims remembered 3 years later
What if COVID-19 never goes away?
LI couple defeats COVID, renews wedding vows
Biden makes 1st comments on Trump's acquittal
More TOP STORIES News