Gay bar vandal caught on camera in Hell's Kitchen, police say

Derick Waller reports from outside Vers, which has been vandalized three times in the last week.

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD has released new, clear surveillance video of an alleged serial vandal who has been targeting a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen amid a rise in hate crimes across New York City and the nation.

The video shows the man who police say threw a rock through the window of Vers on 9th Avenue Saturday night, hours before a gunman killed five people and wounded more than a dozen others at Club Q, an LGBTQIA+ bar in Colorado Springs.

Both incidents happened on the eve of the national Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors the memories of transgender individuals who have lost their lives to violence and discrimination.

The remarkably clear surveillance video was recorded at a deli near Vers.

Investigators say the same man vandalized the club three times in the last week alone.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about any of the incidents to contact them.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

On Monday, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell addressed the recent disturbing crimes targeting the LGBTQIA+ community.

"Anything that happens across the country that horrific, we monitor," she said, referring to the mass shooting Colorado mass shooting. "We want to make sure we have our assets in place to be able to offer comfort for our communities. We've had some incidents in Hell's Kitchen which are causing us some concern that we have a number of resources devoted to as well. We work well with our communities, we want to make sure that they are safe. We certainly believe that we have the resources to be able to do that."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is addressing the violence as well, announcing new steps Tuesday to fight hate.

The governor will focus not just on the incidents targeting the LGBTQIA+ community but also hate crimes including recent threats against NYC synagogues as well as anti-Semitic and anti-Asian violence.

