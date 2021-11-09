91-year-old veteran robbed at gunpoint in New York City apartment

By
EMBED <>More Videos

91-year-old veteran robbed at gunpoint in NYC apartment

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- An elderly veteran who served in the Korean War is speaking out after he became the victim of a terrifying armed robbery in his own home.

Walter White spent five years with the 82nd Airborne serving his country during the war.

The 91-year-old has jumped out of a plane 33 times, but this weekend, he found himself looking at the wrong end of a gun.

"Almost take your breath from you, thinking if he's going to pull that trigger or not," White said.

It happened Saturday morning on Edgecombe Avenue in Harlem.

White had just finished taking a shower when he answered a knock on his door. He thought it was the super responding to a leak. Instead, an armed gunman walked in and demanded his cash.

"He said 'I heard you have a lot of money,'" White said. "I said 'What? Money?' I said come on."

The heartless criminal swiped the victim's cellphone and more than $250 meant for White's niece.



Police believe a second man kept watch outside.

"This was the first time I was robbed in my life," White said.

White moved into the apartment about two weeks ago and was sleeping on the floor on top of his duffel bags.

Thankfully, someone has since gifted the veteran a bed.

The victim said he has no anger against the robber, instead, he has prayed for him - twice.

He said he has prayed that God would turn his life around before he gets hurt.

Neighbors said White is a very nice man and they feel bad for him.

White has survived a war, racism in the South and a terrible work accident which left a scar snaking up his arm.

And now, the man of faith has survived an armed robbery - without any injuries or lingering malice.

ALSO READ | Travis Scott vows to cover funeral costs of Astroworld Fest victims
EMBED More News Videos

RELATED VIDEO: After 8 people were killed in the Astroworld Festival chaos, a question that is still unanswered is why did the concert continue? Our partners at the Houston Chronicle delved into a timeline of events and worked to uncover who knew what.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemmanhattannew york citykorean warveteranarmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Show More
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
More TOP STORIES News