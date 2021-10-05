Man stabbed in hand after apparently catching attacker breaking into car in Midtown

It happened Monday around 8 p.m. on 6th Avenue and West 30th Street.
Police say officers found a 30-year-old man sitting inside his car with a stab wound to his hand.
Eyewitnesses say the victim caught the suspect breaking into his vehicle, ultimately leading to a fight between the two.
"All I saw was the fight, that someone pulled a knife and tried to defend himself," a witness said. "The next thing I know the cops showed up."
"He was screaming, 'Help! Somebody help me, please!' and he was holding his, his hand," another witness said.
The victim is expected to recover.
So far, no arrests have been made.
