Video: Apparent engine fire forces emergency landing at Newark Airport

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport after an apparent engine fire was caught on camera.Video recorded by a passenger early Thursday morning showed sparks coming from one of the jet's wings moments after takeoff.A passenger said it appeared a fire was coming from the engine."I didn't know what was happening," passenger Gabrielle Guzy said. "My sister said she thought it was lights but I knew it was fire from the engine. I kept reassuring myself we'd be okay because we had only been in the air for a minute."United said the plane experienced a mechanical issue. The airline issued the following statement:The airline said all passengers were back on their way to L.A. before dawn.----------