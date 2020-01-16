Video: Apparent engine fire forces emergency landing at Newark Airport

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport after an apparent engine fire was caught on camera.

Video recorded by a passenger early Thursday morning showed sparks coming from one of the jet's wings moments after takeoff.

A passenger said it appeared a fire was coming from the engine.

"I didn't know what was happening," passenger Gabrielle Guzy said. "My sister said she thought it was lights but I knew it was fire from the engine. I kept reassuring myself we'd be okay because we had only been in the air for a minute."

United said the plane experienced a mechanical issue. The airline issued the following statement:

United 1871 from Newark, New Jersey to Los Angeles returned to Newark due to a mechanical issue. The flight landed safely and passengers deplaned normally. We are working on changing aircraft to get our customers to their destination as soon as possible.

The airline said all passengers were back on their way to L.A. before dawn.

